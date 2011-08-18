Finishing school: Part Four

SET UP

Split the players into teams of 4 v 4. Mark out a 30 x 20 yard area, divided into three zones, comprising of two shooting zones of 5 x 20 and a central zone of 20 x 20 with three small goals at each end.



THE DRILL

To score a point in drill four the players have to get into the score zone before they can shoot at goal. The score zone is a 30 x 5 yard area marked out in front of the goals at either end of the pitch.

To progress the drill you can introduce bonus points for demonstrations of skill. For example, if a player beats a defender in a 1v1 with a step over or a Cryuff turn.



To advance this drill add a goalkeeper and tell the players they must shoot from outside the score zone, which you can reduce to 2-3 yards.



TIPS

Keep your head up when in possession. This will help you see your options and make the right choice. Push players out wide – this will stretch the opposition and create space.



