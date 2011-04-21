Finishing school: Part One

SET UP

Split the players into two groups with a ball each. Mark out a 20 x 20 yard area, with two mannequins in the middle.



THE DRILL

For this drill have the players line-up behind the orange gates. On the coach’s command they dribble the ball up to the mannequin and fire off a shot.



Players should aim to shoot across the goal. You can add target cones for the players to focus on.



Once they have shot they sprint through the opposite white gate and join the back of the opposite queue.



To progress the drill you can introduce a player as a goalkeeper and rotate after each shot.



You can also get the players to switch sides so they work on their left foot shooting. Have them start at the white gate, running through the orange.



To progress the drill further, have the players perform a feint to beat the mannequin.



You can add a competitive element to the drill by instructing the players that the first player to score wins the points for their team.



If the players are doing this with ease, enforce the rule that the players have to score through the target cones for a point to count.



TIPS

Get the ball out of your feet. Eyes up to assess the space in front of you and the target you're aiming for. Use your laces to dribble the ball. When shooting place your standing foot beside the ball, pointing in the direction of the shot. Strike the ball with your laces to generate power. Follow your shot in with a sprint to pounce on any rebounds.



