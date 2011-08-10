Finishing school: Part Three

SET UP

Split the players into two groups with a ball each. Mark out a 20 x 20 yard area with two mannequins in the middle.



THE DRILL

For drill three the first red player dribbles towards the mannequin and shoots into the goal.



As soon as they have shot, the first blue player dribbles towards the mannequin and shoots at goal. After shooting the red player has to try and tackle or block the blue player. If he succeeds the red team score a point.



The red player now joins the back of his queue and blue one defends against the second red player. Continue this routine for the remainder of the drill.



To progress the drill try to introduce a goalkeeper and instruct the players to beat the mannequin before they shoot.



TIPS

Get the ball out of your feet. Eyes up to assess the space in front of you and the target you're aiming for. Use your laces to dribble the ball. When shooting place your standing foot beside the ball, pointing in the direction of the shot. Strike the ball with your laces to generate power. Once you’ve shot, turn sharply and attack the opposing forward to get in your block.



