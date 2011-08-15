The holding role: Cut the supply line
By Ben Welch
The third episode of our holding midfield role feature with Michael Carrick. Work with your defence to cut the striker's supply line, says Manchester United's s
Deep lying strikers, trequartistas, interchangeable forward lines - protecting the back four can be a nightmare for a holding midfielder.
Where do you position yourself? Who do you mark? How do you stop the opposition getting the ball to their playmaker?
By being proactive and working with your defence, says Michael Carrick.
“If the opposition floods the midfield and one of their forwards drops deep, you have to get information from your centre-halves," the England international told FourFourTwo Performance.
"If you’ve got to keep looking over your shoulder you can’t see what’s happening in front of you. "
In this video the former West Ham United and Tottenham midfielder explains the different elements to cauterising service to the opposition's strikers.
