The holding role: Pick the right pass

Vision and precision passing are not exclusive attributes of the 'Hollywood' ball player.



Manchester United's Michael Carrick, a player heralded for his accurate distribution, believes a good player makes the right pass - long or short - not just the defence splitting assist.



“When you’ve got the ball you have to think, ‘How far forward can I play?’ Sometimes a 10-yard forward pass can be better than a 60-yard forward pass that doesn’t go anywhere," says the England international.



"The short pass might take three midfielders out the game and your attacking midfielder running at the back four."



In this video Carrick talks in detail about picking the right pass at the right time.



Michael Carrick wears Puma football boots. For more details, visitpumafootball.com



Also see:

How to improve your passing

The holding role: What to do when you are overrun

The holding role: Track your opposite number

The holding role: Press space, not players

The holding role: Cut the supply line

The holding role: Discipline is key

The holding role: Know your job

Michael Carrick: Protecting the back four