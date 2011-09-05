The holding role: Pick the right pass
By Ben Welch
Michael Carrick on when to hoof the ball up to the big man and when to play sideways with a 5 yard pass
Vision and precision passing are not exclusive attributes of the 'Hollywood' ball player.
Manchester United's Michael Carrick, a player heralded for his accurate distribution, believes a good player makes the right pass - long or short - not just the defence splitting assist.
“When you’ve got the ball you have to think, ‘How far forward can I play?’ Sometimes a 10-yard forward pass can be better than a 60-yard forward pass that doesn’t go anywhere," says the England international.
"The short pass might take three midfielders out the game and your attacking midfielder running at the back four."
In this video Carrick talks in detail about picking the right pass at the right time.
