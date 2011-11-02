Master your finishing: Heads and tails
By Ben Welch
Become the ultimate penalty box assassin with this drill from the Nike Academy
An organised defence will make a spacious penalty area feel like the inside of a telephone box. A goal hungry striker will find breathing space in this claustrophobic prison and escape with a goal.
FourFourTwo Performance and the Nike Academy have teamed up to help you become that crafty fox in the box.
In this drill devised by Jimmy Gilligan, head coach of the Nike Academy, strikers work on their ability to create space, assess the flight of the ball, make a decision in a split second and execute a finish with merciless precision.
With a few other tricks of the trade to pick up along the way, this is an essential drill for all wannabe hotshots.
