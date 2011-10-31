Master your finishing: Power shooting

Ever imagined reproducing Wayne Rooney's spectacular volley against Newcastle United at Old Trafford in 2005?



Let's refresh your memory. The Manchester United striker pounced on Peter Ramage's headed clearance to fire a ferocious volley past a helpless Shay Given. If the goal wasn't there the ball would still be moving.



The Nike Academy's head coach, Jimmy Gilligan, has devised a drill that replicates this scenario to calibrate your long distance shooting skills for a second phase strike.



Prepare to pull back the trigger and fire.



You can find out more about how you can get involved with the Nike Academy, and watch the players’ progress this season, by visiting facebook and NikeFootball.com.

For more shooting drills see:

Master your finishing: 1 v 1 attacking

Master your finishing: Combination play in and around the penalty area

Master your finishing: Three finishes in one

Master your finishing: Heads and tails

Master your finishing: The toe poke

Master your finishing: Shots and blocks

Master your finishing: The reverse pass to cross and finish

Master your finishing: The serve and volley

Master your finishing: The four-way finish