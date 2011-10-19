Master your finishing: The four-way finish

All good strikers come alive inside the penalty area. With clever movement, a Velcro tight first touch and sniper like accuracy they evade detection in the box and flash the ball into the back of the net.



"When you look at the likes of Wayne Rooney and Fernando Torres, a lot of their goals are done instinctively in and around the box in match play," said Jimmy Gilligan, head coach of the Nike Academy.

In the first part of our Master your finishing series, in association with the Nike Academy, we bring you a drill designed to improve your speed of touch and eye for goal, in a confined space.

"What we are looking for here is for the striker to put accuracy before power," said Gilligan. "The key is to get your foot - and head - over the ball, and make the goalkeeper work."

Watch this video and improve your efficiency in front of goal.

