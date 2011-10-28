Master your finishing: Shots and blocks
By Ben Welch
Strikers can use opposition defenders to their advantage, says Nike Academy head coach, Jimmy Gilligan
Beating the goalkeeper is hard enough, but throw a man made barricade in the way and the goal becomes an impenetrable fortress.
But rather than fear the blockade, use it to your advantage, says Nike Academy head coach, Jimmy Gilligan. And he has just the drill to sharpen your shooting skills.
"What we would encourage from our strikers in this drill is to use the defenders as a shield to unsight the ‘keeper and play it around them," says the former Swansea City striker.
"We need our strikers to make the right decision in this situation. Are they going to shoot? Or can they pass the ball to someone in a more advanced position?"
Check out the shots and blocks drill and you'll soon be hitting the back of the net, when you have no right to find a gap.
