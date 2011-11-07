Master your finishing: Combination play in and around the penalty area

When the opposition park the bus the only solution to creating a gap appears to be the firepower of a bazooka.



Failing that, you can use this drill from the Nike Academy's assistant coach, Matt Wells.



This session develops an understanding between the midfield and attack, with link-up play, touch, control and passing your weapons of choice against the impenetrable fortress.



But when you break through enemy lines all that good work can go to waste when your striker finds the bushes, not the back of the net.



Having your frontman practise this drill will ensure you have the guile to breach the opposition's rearguard and the deception and lethal accuracy to convert the opportunity, as Wells explains.

"Once the player receives the ball on the opposite side of the defence he is trying to disguise his intentions and fool the goalkeeper to score a goal," he told FFT.



"He does this either through an extra touch to suck the goalkeeper out and possibly finish or to shape up one side of the goal, use his eyes and drag the ball into the opposite side."



