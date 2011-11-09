Master your finishing: 1 v 1 attacking
By Ben Welch
In the final part of our 'Master your Finishing' series, the Nike Academy show you how to turn your marker inside out, before giving the goalkeeper no chance
Sometimes not even the best passing teams can break down a well drilled defence In these situations you need a flash of individual brilliance.
But players capable of dancing through a rash of challenges and slotting the ball past a mountainous goalkeeper are at a premium. However, with this drill from the Nike Academy we're going to help you reach this level.
As the Nike Academy's assistant coach, Matt Wells, explains, this session will harness a player's individual skills, moulding them in to an aspiring samba star.
"This drill works on the striker's three R's - his receiving skills, his ball retention skills and his running with the ball skills," Wells told FFT.
"If you watch Brazilian international Pato he often receives the ball in tight areas, where he's under intense pressure, but he uses his body deception to wriggle out of there, attack a defender one v one, offset the defender, get past him and finish past the goalkeeper."
Want to be a goalscoring superstar hero? Then click play.
You can find out more about how you can get involved with the Nike Academy, and watch the players’ progress this season, by visiting facebook and NikeFootball.com.
