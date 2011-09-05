Peter Taylor: Defending for wingers
By Ben Welch
Make sure your wide men are pulling their weight defensively, with this guide from Peter Taylor
From the days of David Ginola preening his luscious locks, to the sight of Portuguese playboy Ronaldo admiring his adonis physique, wingers have always been seen as lazy so and so's.
Give these talented narcissists the ball and they will inflict collateral damage, but expect them to chase back the opposing full-back and you've got another thing coming.
But, there is a way to explain the defensive duties of a winger, without sending them into a coma.
As a former winger himself, England under-20 head coach Peter Taylor knows all about doing the donkey work, just as much as the dynamic attacking play.
In this video he breaks down defending for wingers, even for the most reluctant of luxury wide men.
