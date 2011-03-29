Peter Taylor's 3 top tips for young players
By Huw Davies
Former England under-20s head coach Peter Taylor gives his three top tips for young footballers
It is fair to say there are a lot of bad influences on young footballers these days – a quick glance at a tabloid front page will show you that.
These fresh-faced hotshots need some top guidance on how to improve as players, psychologically as well as on the pitch, and that's where Peter Taylor comes in.
Having made his playing debut at just 17 for Southend, Taylor remembers what it's like to start out for the first time, and has seen plenty of youthful talent succeed – and plenty more fall by the wayside – during his time as manager at the likes of Leicester, Bradford and Hull City.
So as a former manager of the Three Lions' under-21 side, what does Taylor have to offer budding superstars? He explains his three top tips in this video.
