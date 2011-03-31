Retaining momentum after scoring a goal
By Huw Davies
Don't let the other team score immediately after you do - keep that pressure on, says England U20 head coach Peter Taylor
The few minutes immediately after scoring a goal can be the most crucial of the 90 for any team.
Not only is complacency (or even surprise) an issue – some teams just don't know what to do; whether they should change their style of play, if at all.
Too many sides sit back and let their foot off the accelerator; others deliberately set their sights on defence and let the opposition bring the attack.
With England under-20 head coach Peter Taylor's help, learn to get your tactics right and keep your momentum after scoring a goal.
