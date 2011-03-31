Retaining momentum after scoring a goal

The few minutes immediately after scoring a goal can be the most crucial of the 90 for any team.

Not only is complacency (or even surprise) an issue – some teams just don't know what to do; whether they should change their style of play, if at all.

Too many sides sit back and let their foot off the accelerator; others deliberately set their sights on defence and let the opposition bring the attack.

With England under-20 head coach Peter Taylor's help, learn to get your tactics right and keep your momentum after scoring a goal.

See also:

Peter Taylor: Get the best out of wingers

Peter Taylor: Defending for wingers

Jamie Carragher: the Miracle of Istanbul

Peter Taylor: selecting a captain

Peter Taylor's three top tips for young players