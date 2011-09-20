Tosh Farrell: 2-step guide to 5-a-side corners

Set-pieces in 5-a-side are often treated as occasions to take a breather and retain possession.

However, being proactive in these situations will allow you to catch your opposition unaware and gain that extra yard on them, which is all the more valuable in the smaller-sided form of the game.

Here is former Everton youth coach Tosh Farrell with his 2-step guide for getting full value for your set-pieces in 5-a-side.



The Freeradio Grass Roots Football Show is the biggest grass roots football event in Europe. For more information on this year’s event at the Birmingham NEC on May 25-27 visitwww.grassrootsfootball.co.uk



Also see:

Get the best out of young players

Developing mental toughness in young players