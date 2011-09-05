Get the best out of young players
By Ben Welch
Focus on fun and watch your rising stars blossom, says Wayne Rooney's former youth team coach, Tosh Farrell
Tosh Farrell helped polish the talent of a teenage Wayne Rooney at Everton's Academy. As well as Wazza, Farrell also nurtured the likes of Leon Osman, James Vaughan, Jack Rodwell and Victor Anichebe.
There are few coaches in the country that can boast such a successful production line and Rooney himself, paid homage to the role Farrell played in his development.
"He was great for the young kids there," said the Manchester United and England striker. "He really pushed me to do well.
"I think he saw I had the talent, and he always played me a year or two years above my age, really helped me progress to getting in the first team at such a young age.’’
Farrell has a knack of getting the best out of young players. Benefit from his knowledge and experience by watching this video.
The Freeradio Grass Roots Football Show is the biggest grass roots football event in Europe. For more information on this year’s event at the Birmingham NEC on May 25-27 visitwww.grassrootsfootball.co.uk
