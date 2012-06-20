Ashley Young: Shoot harder
By Ben Welch
Use this simple core exercise from the Manchester United and England winger to boost your shooting power on the pitch
SIDEWAYS PLANK
Technique
Lie down on your right or left side, supporting yourself on your forearm and the outside of your foot. Lift your hips off the ground and make sure they’re aligned with your shoulders and feet. Tuck your lower leg around the calf of your upper leg. Hold for 30 seconds .
Progression
Place upper leg on a box (40cm high) and lift your body off the ground making sure your hips, shoulders and feet are aligned. Tuck your lower leg around the calf of your upper leg. Your body must maintain a straight line. To keep it steady squeeze your core muscles tight.
What to do
Hold for 30 seconds
3 sets
ASHLEY'S TIP:
"You've got to keep your body in a nice straight line, your head looking forwards and make sure everything is tucked in from your back to your hips. Keep your core nice and tight. A strong core helps with injury prevention and it gives you that added power and balance in a game." Music by: Nerbiz Song: HHN beatbattle 2010 ronde1
Recommended for you:
Ashley's step by step gym guide: Improve your strength
Ashley Young: Outrun the opposition
Ashley Young: Improve your stability on the ball
Ashley Young: Improve your balance
Ashley Young: Stay strong in the challenge
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.