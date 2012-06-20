Ashley Young: Stay strong in the challenge

DYNAMIC SUPERMAN

Technique

Find a comfortable hand position just over shoulder width apart. Brace abdominals, bend your arms and lower yourself to the floor. Use your arms to drive yourself back up, extending your opposite leg and arm out straight. Repeat, with opposite leg and arm



What to do

Reps: 8-12

Sets: 2-3

ASHLEY'S TIP

"This exercise is about having that balance and strong core stability to be able to hold your left arm out and your right leg back. Technique is vitally important to getting the best out of this exercise. It's got to be controlled."



