Ashley Young: Stay strong in the challenge
By Ben Welch
Prepare your body to tackle the toughest of opponents with some help from Manchester United and England winger, Ashley Young
DYNAMIC SUPERMAN
Technique
Find a comfortable hand position just over shoulder width apart. Brace abdominals, bend your arms and lower yourself to the floor. Use your arms to drive yourself back up, extending your opposite leg and arm out straight. Repeat, with opposite leg and arm
What to do
Reps: 8-12
Sets: 2-3
ASHLEY'S TIP
"This exercise is about having that balance and strong core stability to be able to hold your left arm out and your right leg back. Technique is vitally important to getting the best out of this exercise. It's got to be controlled."
As England plot their assault on Europe, Lucozade Sport, the official sports drink of the England football team, is giving fans the chance to get their hands on the official England ball. Kicking off on May 1, there are 50,000 balls to be won. Simply collect a unique code from special packs of Lucozade Sport and Sport Lite and go to www.lucozade.com/win-footballs to see if you have won. FASTER. STRONGER. FOR LONGER. FOR ENGLAND.
Music by: Nerbiz
Song: HHN beatbattle 2010 ronde1
Also see:
Ashley Young's shooting drill
Cut inside with deadly force
Ashley Young: How to skin the full-back
Ashley Young: Improve change of direction
Ashley Young: Outmuscle your marker
Ashley's step by step gym guide: Improve your strength
Make the difference with Premier League fitness
Ashley Young: Beat your man with this plan
Ashley Young: Outrun the opposition
Ashley Young: Improve your stability on the ball
Ashley Young: Improve your balance
Ashley Young: Shoot harder
Ashley Young: Shoot with deadly accuracy
Ashley Young's top training drill
Ashley Young's step by step gym guide: Improve your speed
Ashley Young: Faster from the first minute
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.