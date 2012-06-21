Ashley Young: Improve your balance

BOSU FIGURE OF EIGHT

Technique

Stand on the Bosu ball with your feet shoulder-width apart. Hold a 2-4kg medicine ball out in front of you and move it in a figure of eight. The action should be smooth and controlled, without rotation of the hips.



Progression

This can be progressed by executing the exercise on one leg. if the exercise is too hard you can take the Bosu away and do it on the ground.



What to do

Reps: 5-8

Sets: 1-3

ASHLEY'S TIP

"Balance is vitally important in football - it helps you beat your man when you want to ink left or right. It's an component you need in your locker when you go out on the football pitch. You don't spend a lot of time on two legs during a game, you're always running about and moving so it's important to be able to balance on one leg. This exercise will help you improve that."



As England plot their assault on Europe, Lucozade Sport, the official sports drink of the England football team, is giving fans the chance to get their hands on the official England ball. Kicking off on May 1, there are 50,000 balls to be won. Simply collect a unique code from special packs of Lucozade Sport and Sport Lite and go to www.lucozade.com/win-footballs to see if you have won. FASTER. STRONGER. FOR LONGER. FOR ENGLAND.



Music by: Nerbiz

Song: HHN beatbattle 2010 ronde1



Also see:

Ashley Young's shooting drill

Cut inside with deadly force

Ashley Young: How to skin the full-back

Ashley Young: Improve change of direction

Ashley Young: Outmuscle your marker

Ashley's step by step gym guide: Improve your strength

Make the difference with Premier League fitness

Ashley Young: Beat your man with this plan

Ashley Young: Outrun the opposition

Ashley Young: Improve your stability on the ball

Ashley Young: Shoot harder

Ashley Young: Stay strong in the challenge

Ashley Young: Shoot with deadly accuracy

Ashley Young's top training drill

Ashley Young's step by step gym guide: Improve your speed

Ashley Young: Faster from the first minute