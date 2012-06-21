Ashley Young: Improve your stability on the ball
By Ben Welch
Build core strength and hold off would-be tacklers with this exercise from England's wing raider
SWISS BALL HAMSTRING CURLS
Technique
Lie on your back, placing your legs – from your heel to the top of the calf – on top of the ball. Inhale, lifting your hips in line with your ankles, knees and shoulders. Bring your knees back towards your hips, rolling the ball towards your glutes. Push the ball out to starting position and repeat.
What to do
Reps: 8
Sets: 3
ASHLEY'S TIP
"This exercise is great for developing core strength and stability, both of which are vitally important to football. All your power comes from your core - when you go shoulder-to-shoulder with an opponent a strong core will help you keep your balance and stay on your feet."
As England plot their assault on Europe, Lucozade Sport, the official sports drink of the England football team, is giving fans the chance to get their hands on the official England ball. Kicking off on May 1, there are 50,000 balls to be won. Simply collect a unique code from special packs of Lucozade Sport and Sport Lite and go to www.lucozade.com/win-footballs to see if you have won. FASTER. STRONGER. FOR LONGER. FOR ENGLAND.
Music by: Nerbiz
Song: HHN beatbattle 2010 ronde1
Also see:
Ashley Young's shooting drill
Cut inside with deadly force
Ashley Young: How to skin the full-back
Ashley Young: Improve change of direction
Ashley Young: Outmuscle your marker
Ashley's step by step gym guide: Improve your strength
Make the difference with Premier League fitness
Ashley Young: Beat your man with this plan
Ashley Young: Outrun the opposition
Ashley Young: Improve your balance
Ashley Young: Shoot harder
Ashley Young: Stay strong in the challenge
Ashley Young: Shoot with deadly accuracy
Ashley Young's top training drill
Ashley Young's step by step gym guide: Improve your speed
Ashley Young: Faster from the first minute
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.