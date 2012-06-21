Ashley Young: Improve your stability on the ball

SWISS BALL HAMSTRING CURLS

Technique

Lie on your back, placing your legs – from your heel to the top of the calf – on top of the ball. Inhale, lifting your hips in line with your ankles, knees and shoulders. Bring your knees back towards your hips, rolling the ball towards your glutes. Push the ball out to starting position and repeat.



What to do

Reps: 8

Sets: 3

ASHLEY'S TIP

"This exercise is great for developing core strength and stability, both of which are vitally important to football. All your power comes from your core - when you go shoulder-to-shoulder with an opponent a strong core will help you keep your balance and stay on your feet."



