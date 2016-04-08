Benik Afobe: How to recover from a miss

It’s a familiar sensation for any amateur forward: you slice a golden chance wide, and feel the self-hatred flood in. For the next 10 minutes you’re a ball of anger and frustration, chastising your own shortcomings: you lose concentration, and suddenly another chance goes begging.

The pros don’t have this mindset, explains Bournemouth goal-getter Benik Afobe – it’s all about immediately forgetting a miss and staying positive in order to slot the next one home. Improve your mental attitude, and your strike rate, and team, will benefit.





Benik Afobe wears the new Solar Gold X15 Primeknit. To add chaos to your game, get yours here #X15 #BeTheDifference adidas.co.uk/football



Recommended you:



Charlie Austin: Rediscover your goalscoring touch

Staying confident during a goal-drought

Demba Ba: How to stay confident during a goal drought

Nikica Jelavic: Get back among the goals