Boost your speed off the mark

On the 5-a-side pitch it’s not your top speed that counts, it’s your speed off the mark.



With less space to build up momentum, you need to be able to move swiftly in tight spaces.



An explosive burst of speed can take you away from a defender, eat up ground lost to a tricky attacker or nudge you ahead in a foot race. In short, acceleration makes all the difference.



To help turbocharge your sprinting power we asked strength and conditioning coach, Michael Amoah, to show us a simple speed drill.



Hit play and find out how you can fly out of the traps.



