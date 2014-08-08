Improve strength, balance and agility

Rapid change of direction, holding off would-be tacklers, accelerating and decelerating – all of these actions happen at breakneck speed on the 5-a-side pitch – and all of them require single leg strength.



A lot of footballers neglect their legs to the detriment of their performance. Failure to condition them for football can also increase the risk of injury.



Just by doing some simple bodyweight exercises you can whip your lower half into shape and obliterate your opponents, says strength and conditioning coach, Michael Amoah.



And what are these simple exercises? Hit play and find out.



Mitre Star is an online hub designed to improve your 5-a-side game. It has expert tips and useful advice to help you and your team in 4 key areas: tactics, technique, fitness and nutrition.

