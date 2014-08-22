Supercharge your reaction speed
By Ben Welch
Ensure you’re first to the ball every time with these quick-time tune ups
Speed of reaction can make all the difference on the pitch. Get to the ball first and you can make that decisive touch on a cross or poke the ball past a lunging tackle or snuff out a defence splitting-passing.
It pays to have a quick mind and quick feet – and you need both in abundance on the 5-a-side pitch.
With time and space at a premium there isn’t a moment to consider your options. You have to be able to make game-changing decisions in a split second.
With the ball flying around the surface like a ball on a pinball machine you need to react with sharpness and intelligence. React to slowly and you could mis-time that crucial tackle.
To help supercharge your reaction speed FFT teamed up with Mitre and strength and conditioning coach Michael Amoah to provide you with a set of simple exercises.
All you have to do is click play and watch.
