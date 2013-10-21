Build a pitch-ready body
By Ben Welch
Watch this video to fix your weaknesses and gain strength and flexibility where you need it most
Arm your body with strength, speed and balance and you'll do a lot of damage out on the pitch.
The first steps to acquiring these attributes is identifying your weak spots and shoring them up. You can't just march into a gym and start performing highly complex exercises.
You need to test your body first. How do you do that? By watching this video. Give FFT a minute and a half of your time and we'll take you through five simple exercises that you can use to smoke out you body's deficiencies.
These exercises will show you where you need to strengthen so that you can power up and dominate the game. All you need to do is hit play and sit back and watch.
