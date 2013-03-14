Don't make these classic defensive mistakes
By Ben Welch
Former England defender Gareth Southgate reveals the common defensive errors you need to avoid
Life as a defender can be unforgiving. It takes just one lapse in concentration, one dodgy back pass, one mistimed tackle and you’re at fault for a goal.
But it’s not the obvious howlers that frequently lead to goals – it’s the common mistakes that defences commit time and again that wreck clean sheets.
FFT sat down with former England defender Gareth Southgate to find out what these classic errors were so that you can avoid them.
Gareth Southgate was talking at the World Football Academy: UK National Symposium. For more information visit www.worldfootballacademy.co.uk
Also see:
Sylvain Distin: Dominate your opponent
Franco Baresi: How to defend like a master
Chris Smalling: How to be the complete defender
Nemanja Vidic: Tackle any threat
Rio: The thinking man's guide to defending
Ashley Cole: How to handle every opponent
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.