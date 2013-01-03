Garath McCleary: Quick out of the traps

“Once I get going no full-back can catch me, but I’m a slow starter. How do I make the most of the first five yards?

Garath McCleary says:

“Anticipate where and when to move – mainly off the ball. Just before coming into the professional game a senior pro gave me some sound advice.



When Ronaldo was at Man United people used to say he was lazy, but he said: ‘Watch what he does when he’s not in possession. He always works in opposite movements: short to go long, in to go out...’ This is something I always try to do.



I would advise young players to watch players at the top of the game and emulate things they do. I do a lot of leg weights after training to build explosive power.



Squats and rubber-band work are the two main exercises I do. A few years back I bought a mini-parachute and I’d sprint with it from the byline to halfway line. I’d do two sets of 10 repetitions.



This really improved my wing play because running against a strong resistance helped me to build the explosive power I need to burst away from defenders in a game.”



