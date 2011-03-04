Get fit with Liverpool: Part Three

Darren Burgess, head of fitness and conditioning at Liverpool:

"Now to make it a bit more difficult. Set up as before, and play a long pass to your team-mate on the halfway line.



Run towards him, and once you’re 5-10 yards away he should play a pass which you return first time.



He then sets off on his pass and run. Everyone completes three runs per drill.



With a long pass, an accelerated run and a complex skill, this drill will help shift the flab as well as tighten up your technique."



