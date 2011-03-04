Get fit with Liverpool: Part Three
By Ben Welch
Boost your endurance with the sprint and one-two drill from Liverpool's head of fitness and conditioning, Darren Burgess
Darren Burgess, head of fitness and conditioning at Liverpool:
"Now to make it a bit more difficult. Set up as before, and play a long pass to your team-mate on the halfway line.
Run towards him, and once you’re 5-10 yards away he should play a pass which you return first time.
He then sets off on his pass and run. Everyone completes three runs per drill.
With a long pass, an accelerated run and a complex skill, this drill will help shift the flab as well as tighten up your technique."
Also see:
Get fit with Liverpool: Part Five
Get fit with Liverpool: Part Four
Get fit with Liverpool: Part One
Get fit with Liverpool: Part Two
Get fit with Liverpool: Part Six
Fancy creating your own 3D drills using the TactX software? Click here to find out more.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.