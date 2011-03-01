Get fit with Liverpool: Part Two
By Ben Welch
Want to cover every blade of grass in 90 minutes? Then you need to introduce Liverpool's long pass and sprint drill to your training session
Darren Burgess, head of fitness and conditioning at Liverpool:
"Start in the same positions as drill 1, standing on the 18-yard line with a team-mate, facing another team-mate on the halfway line.
This time rather than dribble the ball between each other, hit a long pass between positions, and sprint after the ball, following the same sequence as before.
This combination of the long pass and the high intensity run make this drill harder than drill 1. Again, complete three shuttles each."
