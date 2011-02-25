Get fit with Liverpool: Part One
By Ben Welch
Carrying a little extra weight? Not to worry, head of fitness and conditioning at Liverpool, Darren Burgess, is here to help you get shot
Darren Burgess, head of fitness and conditioning at Liverpool:
"You need two additional players for this. Stand on the 18-yard line with a team-mate, and face your other team-mate, who's standing on the halfway line.
Simply dribble the ball as fast as you can from the 18-yard line to halfway and pass it to your team-mate there.
Take his position on the halfway line as he repeats the drill in the opposite direction. Each player should complete three high-speed dribbles."
