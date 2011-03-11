Get fit with Liverpool: Part Four

Darren Burgess, head of fitness and conditioning at Liverpool:

"This still requires three players, but now you need an additional ball. Set ups your team-mates are 20 metres apart with you in the middle.



Run between them about 70 per cent of your maximum speed, getting them to pass you the ball when five yards away, which you passbook first time.



Make 10 passes before switching between types of pass: set one a standard instep; set two an instep volley; set three a volley with your laces; set four a headed pass."



