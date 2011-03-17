Get fit with Liverpool: Part Five

Darren Burgess, head of fitness and conditioning at Liverpool:

"For this one you don’t need a ball – just an iron constitution. Stand on the goalline and sprint to the 18-yard line, before jogging back to the six-yard line.



Turn and immediately sprint to the halfway line, before jogging back to the 18-yard line. Now the hard part: turn and sprint straight back to the opposing 18-yard line before jogging back to the halfway line.



Once there, sprint back to the six-yard line, jog back to the 18-yard line, finishing with a sprint back to the goalline. One of these should be enough!"



