Get fit with Liverpool: Part Five
By Ben Welch
It's time to dig deep because it's running, running and more running with Liverpool's head of fitness and conditioning, Darren Burgess
Darren Burgess, head of fitness and conditioning at Liverpool:
"For this one you don’t need a ball – just an iron constitution. Stand on the goalline and sprint to the 18-yard line, before jogging back to the six-yard line.
Turn and immediately sprint to the halfway line, before jogging back to the 18-yard line. Now the hard part: turn and sprint straight back to the opposing 18-yard line before jogging back to the halfway line.
Once there, sprint back to the six-yard line, jog back to the 18-yard line, finishing with a sprint back to the goalline. One of these should be enough!"
