Get fit with Liverpool: Part Six

Darren Burgess, head of fitness and conditioning at Liverpool:

"For this routine you need one other team-mate and two balls. Start by placing a ball on opposite corners of the pitch.



Stand at the bottom right hand corner (left hand corner if you’re left-footed) with your training partner in the centre circle.



Play a long ball from the corner to the centre circle and set off on a run down the line. Your team-mate should control it and play a long ball ahead of you down the line for you to run on to and then sprint to the box to give you a target to cross to.



You cross the ball and he puts it into the back of the net. You then jog to the centre circle and switch roles. Repeat twice for one set. Complete three sets in total."



