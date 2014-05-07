Jordi Alba: Be a full-throttle full-back

“I want to be more than just a defensive full-back. What training should I do to improve my fitness?”

Miguel Gomez, via Twitter

Jordi Alba says:

“When you’re bombing up and down the wing, your physical preparation has to be very high.



“You need power in attack and speed to return to do your defensive job if your team loses the ball.



“As a full-back, you need to be super-fit. I’ve always loved running, and interval training is great for improving your endurance.



“It re-creates the demands of football – sprint, rest, sprint, rest and so on. It’s simple to do: you can do it on a treadmill or in a field.



“After warming up, sprint for 30 seconds, rest for 30 seconds and then go again. Repeat this process until you can no longer complete the 30-second sprint. Recover for three minutes in between sets.



“You also need to eat the right sort of food and take care of your body after each session, especially if you’ve done a lot of work.



“Rest is just as important to improving your physical strengths. Complete some dynamic stretching and put your feet up to help repair your muscles.”



