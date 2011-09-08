Peter Taylor: Wingers and full-backs working together
By Huw Davies
Winger turned manager Peter Taylor on the importance of having your wide players on the same page
The relationship between a winger and his full-back is always a complicated one; with one brought up to torment the other, it's hardly a recipe for perfect harmony.
But when on the same wavelength, the two can form a deadly effective double-act - just ask David Beckham and Gary Neville.
As a former wide-man himself, current Bahrain manager Peter Taylor understands the importance of forming an understanding with the player behind you.
"It's not always about the manager and coach talking to players; I think it's players talking to players," Taylor told FourFourTwo Performance.
Here is the England under-20 head coach talking about how this in turn will open more avenues to you, the winger.
