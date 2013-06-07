The Kings of Old Trafford: The Trailer

For most of us, the biggest stage we’re ever going to play on is the local park with one man and his dog shouting abuse from the sidelines.

Pitches are littered with broken glass, empty beer cans and potholes big enough to swallow up Neil Ruddock.

Even the opportunity to play at a non-league ground, with actual changing rooms and a flat playing surface, would stir up childish excitement.

Imagine if you could bypass a pokey, little non-league ground in the middle of nowhere and graduate straight to one of the world’s most coveted football grounds. Imagine if you had the opportunity to play at Old Trafford…

FourFourTwo, in partnership with Chevrolet, made this dream come true for three lucky amateur teams.

Windle Labour, Jubilee Rangers and Cal’s XI won the chance to compete in a four-team tournament, with FourFourTwo making up the numbers, at the home of the Premier League champions.

The teams’ regular coaching staff stepped aside as United legends Bryan Robson and Andrew Cole slipped on their proverbial sheepskins and led the teams out at the Theatre of Dreams.

For Robson and Cole playing at Old Trafford was second nature; for the competition winners this was the biggest day of their lives.

Despite the bold claims of some of the players, their dreams of making it in the big time were over - this was their big chance. Their chance to create to lifelong memories. Their one shot to score a goal at the same ground as George Best, Bobby Charlton and Eric Cantona.

How would they handle the pressure of playing in front 75,000 (ahem… closer to 100) passionate fans?

Who would be crowned the Kings of Old Trafford? Stay tuned to Performance to find out....



The full length Kings of Old Trafford film will go live on Performance on June 18.