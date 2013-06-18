Old Trafford has been the stage for some of the world’s greatest players to showcase their talents – George Best, Eric Cantona, Paul Scholes to name a few – but there’s a dark side to the 75,000 capacity cauldron of expectation.



For some, playing to the crowds at the Theatre of Dreams has been too much - just ask Eric Djemba Djemba, Kleberson and Bebe.



If that’s what it does to gifted footballers who have played the game at the highest level, what would it do to a bunch of amateur footballers? Sounds like a cruel, horrible experiment right? Nah, it sounds like fun.



So, FourFourTwo Performance, in partnership with Chevrolet, recruited three teams from around the country and threw them in at the deep to see if they could handle the pressure.



Windle Labour, Jubilee Rangers, Cal’s XI and a team of FourFourTwo’s most highly-tuned athletes (youngest, least overweight) went head-to-head in a round-robin tournament at the home of the champions.



To help them rise to the occasion Manchester United legends Andy Cole and Bryan Robson were on hand to offer some words of wisdom.



The winners would be crowned the Kings of Old Trafford, the losers would have be just that, losers.



Who did the business? Who choked? Who impressed Cole the Goal and Captain Marvel? Hit play and find out….