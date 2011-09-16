Moving up a level

Whether you're making the step up to the Premier League or given your pub team the slip for your local Sunday league side, stepping up to a higher level can induce nerves in any player (despite how spiritual it sounds!).

While walking in like you own the place won't endear you to your new teammates, a tentative start will be counter-productive in making your mark on the side.

"It's like an Under-21 player now going up to the senior squad," says current England under-20 head coach, Peter Taylor.

"The ones that really make it are the ones that go into that squad to say, 'I've been promoted to this team and I'm going to keep doing what I'm doing.' "

If you set yourself goals and embrace your new surroundings you will bed in quickly and effectively, says Taylor.



