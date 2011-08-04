Nani: Take it to the next level

Nani took his time settling into life at Old Trafford, but now he's firing on all cylinders at the Theatre of the Dreams he's giving defenders nightmares.



But, what did it take for the Portuguese winger to make the step up from an inconsistent performer to a potent force? He explains all in this video.



Nani wears the new adidas adiPower Predator which improves boot to ball contact for increased ball control. For further information go to: adidas.com/football



