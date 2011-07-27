Nani: Hitting your target

As with his predecessor Cristiano Ronaldo, Nani was tarnished with the tag of ‘show pony’ when he first signed for Manchester United. Lots of flicks, tricks and histrionics, but no end product.



But under the tutelage of the Red Devil’s first team coach Rene Meulensteen, the flying Portuguese winger has established himself as an integral part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s red and white battalion. He can no longer be accused of all style and no substance.



Last season he lead the away with assists in the Premier League, creating 18 goals for his Manchester United team-mates.



He also netted nine times – he’s highest season total since make the switching to Old Trafford from Sporting Lisbon.



In this video he reveals the secret to his pinpoint accuracy, both from out wide and in front of goal.



Nani wears the new adidas adiPower Predator which improves boot to ball contact for increased ball control. For further information go to: adidas.com/football



Also see:

Nani: Shooting with both feet

Nani: Take it to the next level

How to shoot like Nani

Play like Nani