Nani: Shooting with both feet

All good defenders have a game plan for their respective opponents. Part of their reconnaissance includes a knowledge of their adversary's strongest foot.



With this in their locker, they know which way to send the attacker to stop them getting the ball on their magic wand of a left foot, or their rocket propelled right foot.



The ability to use both feet with equal power and accuracy puts a spanner in the works.



Nani is a player who has two weapons of mass destruction in his arsenal. If a defender gives him an inch of space, where it's left or right, it's going to be goodnight.



There's no special formula or advanced coaching technique that's going to help you tune your left and right feet into the winning frequency, says Nani.



It's a lot simpler than that. All you need is a ball, a wall and desire to improve, according to the Portuguese flyer.



