Patrick Vieira: Lock horns with former team-mates
By Ben Welch
The Arsenal and France legend tells you how to face-off against familiar foes
“Because you spent so much time at your old club, you know everybody there, so it’s difficult to control your emotions when you go back.
There’s pressure because you feel like everybody is looking at you. I had this feeling when I went to Juventus and we played Arsenal in the Champions League.
You see all the old faces and it gets in your head, but you just have to deal with it. The best thing to do is focus on the game and not think about the stuff going on around you.
Keep it simple. Don’t try to do too much. Concentrate on controlling your game and trust your instincts.
You will have a better game if you make a solid start. From there, you can build your confidence gradually.”
For more football tips see:
Michael Carrick: Protecting the back four
Patrick Vieira: How to be a midfield destroyer
Ramires: Stand up to the big boys
Paulinho: Run the engine room
Yaya Toure: Dominate the middle of the park
Scott Parker: Maximise your potential
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.