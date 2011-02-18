Phil Neville: Post match warm down
By Ben Welch
Warm down after training or a game with this routine from former Manchester United and Valencia first team coach, Phil Neville
Post-match stretching works - Arsenal's famous back four would testify to that. The aging legs of Tony Adams and co were given a new lease of life when Arsene Wenger told the players their homoerotic team baths would have to play second fiddle to their cool down.
A post match warm down aids recovery and injury prevention. It also helps to lower heart rate, transport blood and oxygen to muscles, removes waste products such as lactic acid and helps relieve soreness.
Neville's post match warm down has helped him maintain his elite level physical condition. Watch this video and take Neville's routine to the Sunday League battlefields....
