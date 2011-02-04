Phil Neville: Sizing up your opponent
By Ben Welch
Former Everton captain Phil Neville talks you through an checklist for assessing his opponent and formulating a plan to stop them
Renowned for his versatility, Phil Neville has operated in almost every position on the football pitch.
From Premier League to the international stage, there isn’t a type of opponent the former Everton skipper hasn’t faced up to.
In this video Manchester United's first team coach passes on some nuggets of the elite level experience he has earned during his 16-year career.
Want to know how to get a measure of your opponent? Let Neville explain.
Download Phil Neville’s Football Training iPhone app here.
Also see:
Phil Neville: Pre-match warm up
Phil Neville: Post match warm down
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.