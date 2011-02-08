Push ups
By Ben Welch
Master the push up technique and reap the benefits, says strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham
The push up is a classic, simple exercise designed to build upper body strength, which is often overlooked or poorly executed, according to strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham. Get this right and you’ll have the edge over your opponents.
What you need:
No equipment needed
Muscles worked:
Pecs
Shoulder
Arms
What you need to do:
2-3 sets
10 reps
2-3 times per week
Nick Grantham is director of strength and conditioning for Smart Fitness.
