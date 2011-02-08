The push up is a classic, simple exercise designed to build upper body strength, which is often overlooked or poorly executed, according to strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham. Get this right and you’ll have the edge over your opponents.

What you need:

No equipment needed

Muscles worked:

Pecs

Shoulder

Arms



What you need to do:

2-3 sets

10 reps

2-3 times per week



Nick Grantham is director of strength and conditioning for Smart Fitness.

