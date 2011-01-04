Squats
By Hugh Sleight
Strength and conditioning coach, Nick Grantham, says the front squat will improve your acceleration and power
Strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham explains how to improve your acceleration and power past opponents.
You will need:
Barbell
Muscles worked:
Major leg muscles - the gluts, hamstrings and quads
What to do:
3-4 sets per session
5-8 reps
2-3 times a week
Nick Grantham is director of strength and conditioning for Smart Fitness.
