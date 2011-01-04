Trending

Squats

By

Strength and conditioning coach, Nick Grantham, says the front squat will improve your acceleration and power

Strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham explains how to improve your acceleration and power past opponents.

You will need:
Barbell

Muscles worked:
Major leg muscles - the gluts, hamstrings and quads

What to do:
3-4 sets per session
5-8 reps
2-3 times a week

Nick Grantham is director of strength and conditioning for Smart Fitness.
 