Trending

Split squats

By

Strength and conditioning coach, Nick Grantham, explains says split squats will power up your lower body

Strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham explains how to power up your lower body with the split squat exercise.

You will need:
Barbell

Muscles worked:
Major leg muscles - the gluts, hamstrings and quads

What to do:
2-3 sets per session
5-8 reps
2-3 times a week

Also see:
Dumbbell shoulder press with Middlesbrough FC
Push ups with Middlesbrough FC
Inverse pull with Middlesbrough FC
Boost your shooting power

Chin-ups with Middlesbrough FC

Squats with Middlesbrough FC
RDL with Middlesbrough FC

Nick Grantham is director of strength and conditioning for Smart Fitness.