Split squats
By Hugh Sleight
Strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham explains how to power up your lower body with the split squat exercise.
You will need:
Barbell
Muscles worked:
Major leg muscles - the gluts, hamstrings and quads
What to do:
2-3 sets per session
5-8 reps
2-3 times a week
Nick Grantham is director of strength and conditioning for Smart Fitness.
