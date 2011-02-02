Inverse pull
By Ben Welch
The inverse pull will give you the upper body strength needed to hold off an opponent, says strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham
Bulk up your upper body with the inverse pull and you'll be able to hold off your opponent, says strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham.
What you need:
Barbell
Muscles worked:
Lats
Upper back
Trapezius
Deltoids
What to do:
2-3-sets
5-8 reps
2-3 times per week
Nick Grantham is director of strength and conditioning for Smart Fitness.
