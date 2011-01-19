Trending

Romanian dead lift

By

Build your very own pair of whirring pistons with Boro's strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham

Middlesbrough's strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham explains how to build weapons of mass destruction with the Romanian dead lift.

You will need: 
Barbell

Muscles worked: 
Major leg muscles - the gluts, hamstrings and quads

What to do:
2-3 sets per session
5-8 reps
2-3 times a week

Also see:
Dumbbell shoulder press with Middlesbrough FC
Push ups with Middlesbrough FC
Inverse pull with Middlesbrough FC
Boost your shooting power
Chin-ups with Middlesbrough FC

Squats with Middlesbrough FC
Split squats with Middlesbrough FC

Nick Grantham is director of strength and conditioning for Smart Fitness.