Romanian dead lift
By Ben Welch
Build your very own pair of whirring pistons with Boro's strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham
Middlesbrough's strength and conditioning coach Nick Grantham explains how to build weapons of mass destruction with the Romanian dead lift.
You will need:
Barbell
Muscles worked:
Major leg muscles - the gluts, hamstrings and quads
What to do:
2-3 sets per session
5-8 reps
2-3 times a week
Nick Grantham is director of strength and conditioning for Smart Fitness.
