Raise your game: Episode 2

FourFourTwo Performance and Lucozade Sport recruited leading experts in the game to help a group of amateur players overhaul their training habits.



Our coaches analysed the attributes of Gareth Bale and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and delivered sessions built around their strengths.



The players were educated in ball mastery, running biomechanics, hydration and psychology.



In this episode fitness expert, Jon Goodman, takes the players through a session designed to improve their speed and acceleration so that they too can hit the nitro button.



